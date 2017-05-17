Huawei’s Kirin 970 Chip Details Leaked: 10nm Process, Cortex A73

Huawei‘s next generation Kirin 970 chip details first emerged in leaks in January this year revealing some details. The leaks tout that the Kirin 970 chip will be built on a 10nm TSMC process and will come with an octa-core CPU as well as a Cat. 12 LTE band. Now, a fresh leak revealing more details of the Kirin 970 chip has emerged on China’s Weibo.

According to the leak source, the Hisilicon Kirin 970 chip will actually be manufactured using TSMC’s 10nm FinFET process. This is a leak from the previous generation of Kirin 960 which was manufactured on a 16nm manufacturing process. The processor is also listed to integrate an ARM Cortex A73 core which would likely be in an octa-core arrangement. The leakster seems to suggest that the Kirin 970 will be the first to come with the ARM Heimdallr MP GPU. Finally, the device will come with full network support, 5 carrier aggregation support as well as support for most of the global frequency band.

An earlier rumor had also tipped the Kirin 970 as packing an octa-core CPU comprised of four ARM Cortex-A73 cores, and four ARM Cortex-A53 cores. The next-gen flagship chipset is also revealed to have a maximum clock frequency of between 2.8GHz – 3.0GHz. The Kirin 970 will be equipped with Cat. 12 LTE baseband and would come as Huawei’s first chip to use the 10nm process. The chip is also expected to bring upgrades in power consumption, heat control and other aspects.

