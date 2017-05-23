Huawei Launches Honor Router X1 and Router X1 Plus With Cube Design

Huawei’s Honor is on a roll today. After having launched the Honor 6A, it has followed it up with something for the home. The Honor Router X1 and X1 Plus are Honor’s way of getting a place in your house.

The Honor X1 has a neat cube design that cleverly hides all the ports at the back. Those who love to keep their wires hidden will appreciate this. The Honor Router X1 and X1 Plus both have one uplink port, two ethernet ports, a 12V power jack, and a reset button. There is also a LED light up front.

The main differences between both routers is that the X1 only supports 2.4GHz and peaks at 300Mbps while the X1 Plus supports both 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands, 802.11ac MU-MIMO, and peaks at 1167Mbps.

READ MORE: Honor 8 Lite Launches in India, Priced at $279

However, both routers have LPDC error-correction algorithm built-in which allows for stronger signals even when there are interfering objects like walls. Huawei has also released a companion app that lets you setup and configure the routers from your smartphone.

The Honor Router X1 and X1 Plus will go on sale tomorrow for ¥99 ($15) and ¥149 ($22) respectively on Vmall.com, JD.com, and Tmall.com.

(Source)

Always be the first to know. Follow us: