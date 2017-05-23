Meizu M5C Official: Sleek Design, One Mind AI, Flyme 6, Band 20 4G LTE & More

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Three months after the launch of the Meizu M5s, Meizu has today launched another smartphone in its mid-range M-series. The Meizu M5c is touted as specially designed for its international fans and rightly so, it is perhaps the first time Meizu is first announcing its new smartphone outside its usual Chinese launch channels (We have to check up our records if this is true). The M5c was announced by the Chinese company via its Twitter account.

Design & Features

The Meizu M5c features a design which is consistent with Meizu’s design language. It bears slight resemblance with the M5s except for the positioning of the fused antenna band at the rear. While the antenna band on the M5c is at the top and bottom edges, that of the M5s is not. Another thing is that the M5c features a stylishly curved body with well-chamfered edges. The body of the M5c isn’t made from metal but it features polycarbonate unibody touted to have been specially crafted using ultra-high precision CNC techniques. The mid-ranger comes with an 8.3mm body, weighing only 135g.

Meizu M5c Specifications

On te specs angle, the M5c sports a 5-inch HD (1280 x 720p) display with a contrast ratio of 1000:1 and a maximum brightness of 400 nit. The minimum brightness is 5.5 nit and the display also comes with ‘sophisticated GFF full-lamination technology’. The phone is powered by a 64-bit Quad-core processor clocked at 1.3GHz and believed to be a MeidaTek SoC. The graphic aspect is taken care of by a Mali-T720 GPU which should allow for a seamless graphic experience.

The Meizu M5c also features 2GB of RAM and 16GB of native storage which is expandable up to 128GB. Providing the interface is Meizu’s Flyme 6 UI and it comes with the company’s One Mind artificial intelligence which learns your usage pattern and helps allocate memory to your applications based on your usage in order to deliver the best experience. The smartphone also packs a generous 3,000mAh non-removable battery, features support for band 20 4G connectivity which is absent on most of Meizu’s previous models.

On the camera end, the Meizu M5c features an 8MP rear camera with f/2.0 aperture, 4-element lens and ISP technology. The device also features a 5MP selfie shooter.The cameras support ArtSoft beautification algorithm.

Meizu M5c Pricing & Availability

The Meizu M5c will be available in five cool colors namely; Black, Gold, Blue, Red and Pink. The price and availability date of the smartphone weren’t announced but it is a mid-range series and so, is expected to come with a cheap price tag.

