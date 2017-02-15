Meizu M5S Official With 18W Fast Charging, 3GB RAM & Octa-core Chip

Meizu released a brand new smartphone today, the Meizu M5S. Thanks to the numerous leaks in the past few days, we already knew a lot about the phone, especially regarding its fast charging capabilities.

Meizu M5S will take on its Xiaomi Redmi counterparts with its super fast 18W charging. While the Redmi smartphones like the Redmi 4 boast of large 4000mAh+ batteries inside, the Meizu M5S comes with a decent 3000mAh capacity battery inside. So, fast charging will definitely be one of the highlights of the phone. The company claims that the phone can charge up to 56% in just 30 minutes.

Looks wise, the Meizu M5S continues the same design philosophy as its previous generation models, coming in an all metal body with CNC finish and four color options viz. champagne gold, rose gold, moonlight silver, and star gray. The phone features a 5.2-inch compact display with 720p resolution and 2.5D curved glass on top. It’s a pretty lightweight phone, weighing just 143 grams with 148.2 x 72.5 x 8.4mm body.

Inside, the Meizu M5S comes with a decent octa-core MT6753 processor (eight-core Cortex A53 architecture). there seems to be just one RAM version viz. 3GB but there are two storage versions, 16GB and 32GB, which are further expandable up to 128GB via MicroSD. At the back, the phone features a 13MP camera with an oleophobic coating on the lens, 5P lens, PDAF, dual LED flash and f/2.2 aperture. Up front, there is a 5MP f/2.0 shooter with beauty algorithm for flawless selfies.

Other features of the Meizu M5S include VoLTE, dual SIM dual standby, mTouch fingerprint sensor embedded into the home button, and Flyme 6 OS with One Mind AI.

The phone goes on sale on February 20 for 799 Yuan (16GB) ~$117 and 999 Yuan (32GB) ~ $145. The registrations for the Feb 20 sale have already begun.