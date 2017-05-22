Meizu M5C Could Be the Mysterious Meizu Device Launching on May 23

Meizu has released a teaser to confirm that it will be holding a launch event on May 23. The teaser image contains a big C letter and there is no information on the specifications of the device that will be announced tomorrow. It is only known that it will be arriving with an affordable price tag.

According to the head of Global Marketing for Meizu, Ard Boudeling, the company has not released a phone that is priced lower than $275 up until 2015. The reason behind it was that phones at such a low price wouldn’t deliver great user experience. Hence, the company concentrated on releasing phones at higher price points.

He adds that the smartphone market has swiftly developed in the recent past and the hardware components have become cheaper. So, the company aims to release cheaper devices that meet their quality standards. The product will be unveiled tomorrow will stand testament to it. Hence, the new Meizu C phone is expected to come with a cheaper price tag.

The alleged phone is speculated to be only available for purchase through online channels and it won’t be made available for buying through brick-and-mortar stores. Meizu has been releasing M series smartphones that offer impressive specs and features at affordable prices.

Some sources are speculating that the Chinese firm may introduce an entirely new C series line of cheaper smartphones. However, there is a possibility that Meizu may announce the Meizu M5c (Blue Charm 5C) that had recently appeared on the official website of Meizu and its listing was quickly removed. Here is a leaked shot of the alleged Meizu M5C:

The alleged smartphone was also spotted at TENAA with a model number of M710M. It revealed that the Meizu M5c has a 5-inch IPS screen that supports an HD screen of 1,280 x 720 pixels. It is powered by MediaTek MT6737 chipset and 2 GB of RAM. Its native storage is 16 GB and it has an expandable storage that supports up to 128 GB microSD card. It is running on Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow OS.

It is rumored to houses an 8-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel frontal shooter. It is speculated to include a 3,020mAh battery.It could be cheaper edition of Meizu M5.

Here is a leaked photo of an unknown Meizu phone by Android Headlines. It resembles with the phone shown in the above image.

The phone features a mBack button, the multifunctional key that not only works as a Home key but also as a Back button and a fingerprint reader. A long press on it also allow users to turn off the screen. The mBack button is seen placed below the screen. The rear camera of the phone is equipped with an LED flash. It is expected to be available in multiple colors like black, blue, red, pink and gold.

