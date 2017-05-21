Xiaomi’s Super Sale On Jingdong Saw Over 255,000 Units Sold In A Day

On Friday, Jingdong Mall (JD.com) celebrated its second year anniversary. To mark the event, a number of Xiaomi smartphones were on sale.

A weibo post via the online store’s official account has revealed that Xiaomi set a new industry sales record. According to the post over 255,000 Xiaomi phones were sold on that day alone, amounting to ¥330 million (∼$47.9 million) in total.

The celebration is not yet over and over the next couple of days more phones will be on sale. They have also released official posters teasing the products that will be available for purchase.

The Xiaomi Mi 6 will be available at its official price of ¥2499 ($363) on May 23 and the Redmi Note 4X Jingdong Special Edition (3GB+16GB) will be available for ¥799 ($116).

If you are interested in picking up any of the above items just head to the dedicated Xiaomi page on Jingdong.

(Source)

