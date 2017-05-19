Xiaomi Mi Max 2 Launching on May 25, Official Launch Poster Out!

Xiaomi has officially released a posted which teases the launch of the next-gen of its large screen smartphone, the Mi Max 2. According to the poster, the Xiaomi Mi Max 2 will be launched at a news conference scheduled to hold on May 25 at 2 PM. The poster also teases that the Mi Max 2 launch will be witnessed by Xiaomi’s CEO Lei Jun as well as top Chinese company execs, including Ma Dong, Luo Zhenyu,@ Chen Rui, and Ge Ke. Chinese based girls band Shanghai 48, best known as SNH48.

The Xiaomi Mi Max 2 is coming as a replacement to the highly successful Mi Max, more than a year after Xiaomi released the Max as its first phablet-sized smartphone. The teaser poster did not reveal any detail regarding the specification of the upcoming phablet but the Mi Max 2 is said to retain the 6.44-inch display which the Mi Max comes with. In addition, the device is also said to come with some improvements in its processor, memory, battery and other aspects.

Read Also: Xiaomi Mi Max 2 Spotted On GFXBench, Likely Sporting the Unannounced Snapdragon 660

Specifically, the Xiaomi Mi Max 2 is said to sport a 6.44-inch display with 1080p resolution. The device is tipped to run on Android 7.1.1 Nougat with MIUI 8 and with an increase in the battery capacity to 5000mAh. An earlier rumour also tips the Mi Max 2 as packing a Snapdragon 660 chip backed by 6GB of RAM and 4GB RAM on the standard version. There are indications now that the Max 2 will feature a Snapdragon 626 processor for the 4GB RAM version while the SD 660 chip would be for the higher 6GB RAM + 128GB storage version. The Xiaomi phablet is also expected to come with a 12MP Sony IMX378 sensor at the rear and a 5MP sensor up front. As for the price, an earlier rumor hints that the Mi Max 2’s price may be adjusted slightly but will still fall between 1499 Yuan and 1699 Yuan, not exceeding 1999 Yuan at most.

(source)

Always be the first to know. Follow us: