Microsoft Surface Pro Press Renders Appear Before May 23 Launch

Microsoft will be holding a launch event on May 23 in Shanghai, China to unveil a new Surface device. Fresh press renders that have surfaced from China suggests that the company would be unleashing a Surface Pro 2-in-1 device.

Earlier in this month, Microsoft’s Vice President of Devices, Panos Panay had revealed in an interview with CNet that “there’s no such thing as a Pro 5.” He added that the company will introduce a fifth-generation Surface Pro only when there is a need for meaning hardware changes. Prominent leakster, Evan Blass has now revealed several leaked images of the upcoming Surface Pro tablet.

According to Blass, the new device will be launched with “Surface Pro” moniker. However, in a previous tweet, Blass had said that it would be called Surface Pro 4 Refresh. The device appears quite similar to the Surface Pro 4 from October 2015 as it will be launching as its refreshed edition. The Surface Book was also unveiled alongside the Pro 4. However, a source familiar with Microsoft’s plans has revealed that it won’t be announcing a successor device for Surface Book.

Blass claims the real changes will be present under the hood of the next Surface Pro tablet revealed in the press renders. However, there is no information available on its specifications. The upcoming Surface Pro would be coming with accessories like stylus, mouse and keyboard.

Compared to the accessories of Surface Pro 4, the new accessories would be coming with slight change in design. The images suggest that these accessories will be coming in four colors. Blass claims that the details like specifications, pricing and availability of the upcoming Surface Pro would be available by early next week.

In April, Microsoft expert, Paul Thurrott had claimed that the upcoming Surface Pro may not feature many changes. However, he expects that it will arrive with Intel Kaby Lake processor that is built with 14nm process. It will not only bring speedier performance but also enhance the battery life of the device. He claims that the device will not feature a USB Type-C as the company will continue to feature the Surface Connector proprietary power connector.

