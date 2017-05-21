Xiaomi Mi Max 2 Real Images Leaks Alongside a TPU Case

The Mi Max 2 is a highly anticipated device from Xiaomi, especially for those who love phones with large displays. The Mi Max 2 is scheduled for a May 25 launch and according to leaks, the phone will only have a few design changes with the upgrades occurring under the hood.

A set of leaked live images that surfaced online yesterday said to be of the Mi Max 2 is our first look at the device.

The Mi Max 2 in the image wears the champagne gold paint and could pass for the same device as the original Mi Max. However, you should notice that the antenna lines are different and now have the U-design. The camera setup is also different as the LED flash sits on the left of the sensor and not the right.

This is a 6.44-inch device, so one hand use is out of it. We guess that is why Xiaomi still retains the fingerprint scanner in exactly the same position. But we really wish the scanner was positioned in front of the device, so we wouldn’t have to pick up the device all the time just to unlock it. A simple home button swipe, and you can check for notifications or open apps without lifting the device from your desk or any other flat surface its placed on.

Another image shows the base and top of the device. We can see Xiaomi has reduced the number of holes that make up the speaker grille. While there are two sets on opposite sides of the USB Type-C port, don’t expect stereo speakers. Thankfully, the IR blaster makes a return and there is still an audio jack.

We have no doubt that the images are genuine as they match the blueprint that was seen on the website of Taiwan’s communications agency.

The Xiaomi Mi Max 2 is expected to launch in two variants: one will be powered by a Snapdragon 626 processor and the other will feature the Snapdragon 660. They will also differ in terms of memory configuration but will have the same camera sensors and 5000mAh battery capacity. Pricing is rumored to start at ¥1499 (∼$220).

