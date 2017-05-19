Xiaomi Redmi 4X Android 7.0 MIUI 8 Beta Arriving on May 26

The Xiaomi Redmi 4X was introduced three months ago when the company announced its Pinecone S1 chip and Xiaomi Mi 5C smartphone. The budget phone had arrived with Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow OS flavored with MUI 8. Xiaomi has now officially announced that Android 7.0 Nougat beta is now available for Redmi 4X.

The company has recently confirmed that MIUI Global Beta ROM 7.5.18 will be coming to a handful of Xiaomi phones such as Mi 5s, Mi MIX, Redmi 4, Redmi 4A and Redmi 4X this Friday. Now, the Chinese firm has confirmed on releasing Android 7.0 Nougat closed beta for Redmi 4X users. It will be available from May 26.

Closed beta also called as private beta are released to specific group of users for testing the firmware update by invitation. The Redmi 4X users can join the beta testing program can accessing this link to take advantage of Android 7.0 MUI 9 beta when its officially made available.

The Xiaomi Redmi 4X comes with a 5-inch HD screen with 2.5D curved glass. It sports a smooth metallic chassis along with rounded corners. It is running on Snapdragon 435 chipset. At launch, Xiaomi had introduced two variants for it such as 2 GB RAM + 16 GB storage and 3 GB of RAM + 32 GB storage. The Chinese firm recently introduced a third variant for it featuring 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB storage. These three models are respectively priced at 699 Yuan ($101), 899 Yuan ($130) and 1,099 Yuan ($159).

At the back, it features a 13-megapixel snapper and a fingerprint reader. Its front-facing snapper is of 5-megapixel. It is packed with a 4,100 mAh battery. It is available in colors like Cherry Blossom, Champagne Gold and Matte Black. This phone has a larger sibling called Redmi Note 4X. Around a week ago, Xiaomi had held its first event in Mexico. The event debut the Redmi Note 4X and Redmi 4X for the Mexican market with respective pricing of MX 5,499 ($285) and MXN 3,999 ($209).

