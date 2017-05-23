Xiaomi Mi 6 Ceramic Edition Sold Out in Few Seconds in its First Sale

Xiaomi Mi 6 flagship phone has been selling in the home country of China since a few weeks. In its first flash sale, the Xiaomi Mi 6 units were sold out in a few seconds. Today at 10 AM in China, the Xiaomi Mi 6 Ceramic Edition went on sale through its official site with a pricing of 2,999 Yuan ($435). Like the standard edition, the special edition ceramic model also sold out quickly.

The Xiaomi Mi 6 Ceramic Edition is now listed as out of stock on the official website of the company. When Xiaomi Mi 6 was made available for purchase in China, the company only made available only the regular Black color variant with glass-clad rear. However, the Ceramic Edition was listed for purchase for the first time today.

It is not known as to when will Xiaomi Mi 6 Ceramic Edition go on sale next time. If Xiaomi is not facing any production problems, the Ceramic variant may become available on sale soon. The Ceramic Edition not only features a premium ceramic back panel but also it has gold rims of 18-kart around the rear-facing twin cameras. The Ceramic Edition has the same internal specs as the regular model.

The Xiaomi Mi 6 Ceramic Edition has a 5.15-inch screen that produces a full HD resolution of 1,920 x 1,080 pixels. It is driven by Snapdragon 835 and 6GB of RAM. The native storage of the phone is 128 GB. There is no microSD card slot on the device.

Its dual camera module includes a 12-megapixel wide-angle lens coupled with a12-megapixel telephoto lens that provides 2x lossless zoom. The front-facing camera of the Mi 6 is 8-megapixel. It also features a front-facing fingerprint reader. It is packed with a 3,350mAh with fast charge support.

In a recent interview, Wang Xiang, the Vice President of Xiaomi confirmed that the company will not be launching its Mi 6 flagship phone in regions like the U.S, Europe and India. Buying it through Chinese reseller will require customers to pay more in the form of shipping and import taxes. Also, the Xiaomi Mi 6 purchased through Chinese reseller will not support all the 4G LTE networks in the U.S.

