The New Honor Play Pad 2 Tablet is Just 7.95mm Thin and Comes in 9.6 and 8-inch Versions

Back in 2015, Huawei released two tablets under the Honor line. One was called the Honor Play Pad and had a 7-inch display, and the other was called the Honor Play Pad Note with a 9.6-inch display. Two years later, the line is getting refreshed with the Honor Play Pad 2 which is also available in two versions: one with a 9.6-inch screen and the other with an 8-inch display.

Honor Play Pad 2 Design

The Honor Play Pad 2 wears a new design. Even though its still a budget tablet, Huawei has done away with the plastic body. The tablet now features a sandblasted aluminium body with rounded corners. Its not the thinnest tablet in the market but Huawei is proud of its 7.95mm thickness.

The larger variant has its ports (audio and charging port) positioned on the left if you hold it in landscape mode, and the speaker grille at the bottom. For the 8-inch version, the charging port is at the bottom when held in portrait mode and the audio jack sits at the top.

Honor Play Pad 2 Specs

The 8-inch version has a 1280 x 800 HD display, 2GB/3GB of RAM and 16GB/32GB of ROM. You can pick up a microSD card slot of up to 128GB if you wish. There is a Snapdragon 425 processor on board and a 4800mAh battery.

The 8-inch Honor Play 2 is a budget tablet so don’t expect stellar pictures from its 5MP rear camera and its 2MP front facing camera. It runs EMUI 5.1 based on Android 7.0 Nougat and weighs 350g.

The 9.6-inch variant packs exactly the same specifications as the 8-inch version, even down to the battery capacity. So unless you need the larger screen, you are better off with the 8-inch version. The tablets also have a special kids mode with its own app store and parental control features.

Honor Play Pad 2 Price

Both versions of the Honor Play Pad 2 are available as either WiFi only or LTE variants. The 8-inch WiFi only version with 2GB RAM is priced at ¥799 ($116); the LTE version with 2GB RAM sells for ¥999 ($145); and the LTE Version with 3GB RAM is priced at ¥1299 ($189).

The 9.6-inch WiFi only version with 2GB RAM is priced at ¥999 ($145), the LTE variant with 2GB RAM is ¥1299 ($189); and the LTE model with 3GB RAM is ¥1499 ($218).

The Honoe Play Pad 2 will be available on Vmall, Jingdong, and Lynx.

