Huawei Nova 2 & Nova 2 Plus Official: Dual Camera is King!

Huawei has added another smartphone to its fast-growing list of smartphones released this year. This tome around, the company announced the Nova 2 and Nova 2 Plus. The Huawei Nova 2 and Nova 2 Plus fits into the mid-range category based on precedence. They take over from the mid-range Huawei Nova and Nova Plus which were announced last year. Other than that, the smartphones come with a redesigned body which could make them get confused for flagship devices. Both the Nova 2 and Nova 2 Plus seem to be different from each other in the display size only.

Design & Specifications

The Huawei Nova 2 and Nova 2 Plus both feature a metal body with a thin build which is just 6.9mm thick. There is a 2.5D curved glass above the display and they also have well-chamfered edges. The Nova 2 comes with a 5.0-inch 1080p LTPS In-Cell display while the Nova 2 Plus packs a 5.5-inch display of the same type. They are available in five different colors namely, Rose Gold, Streamer Gold, Green, Aurora Blue, and Obsidian Black. Huawei also added a little bit of fun to the pack by making available four colorful protection cases.

The Nova 2 and Nova 2 Plus are fired up by a Hisilicon Kirin 659 processor which is an Octa-core CPU and a Mali-T830 MP2 GPU powers the graphics. The processor is supplemented by a 4GB RAM on all models while there are two storage variants, one with 64GB storage and another with 128GB storage. Both versions are expandable up to 128GB.

The Huawei Nova 2 and Nova 2 Plus features a powerful camera setup. The front camera has a 20MP sensor for cool selfie snapshots. It also comes with a self-timer, 2 secnds gesture self-timer, a colour temperature light flash, 3D stereo fusion algorithm, art blur and support for Beauty 4.0. The rear camera setup, as you already know, is a dual-lens setup consisting of a 12MP wide-angle camera and an 8MP telephoto sensor. The cameras have a f/1.8 aperture, as well as supports OIS, portrait mode, and lots more. The camera also enhances the picture quality depending on the environment condition under which the camera photo needs to be shot.

Other specs include a 3,340mAh battery with fast charge support, USB Type-C interface, dual nano-SIM, EMUI 5.1 and a built-in AK4376A Hi-Fi chip for quality sound. There is also a 3.5mm audio jack despite the Type-C port.

Huawei Nova 2 Pricing & Availability

As for their prices, the Huawei Nova 2 4GB + 64GB starts at 2,499 Yuan ($364). On the other hand, the Huawei Nova 2 Plus is priced at 2,899 Yuan ($422) for the 4GB + 128GB storage model. Reservations are already open for both models and the sales would commence at 16.00 on Hune 16 on several saes channels.

