Xiaomi Mi Max 2 May Launch on July 23 in India

Xiaomi Mi Max 2 was unveiled on May 25 in China. On May 23, Manu Kumar Jain, the Vice President and Managing Director of Xiaomi India released an interesting tweet which probably hints that the Mi Max 2 may launch in India on July 23.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 went on its first flash sale in India on January 23 and the company managed to sell over 250,000 units of the phablet. The first flash sale of Redmi 4A started in India on March 23 and the Chinese company again managed to sell over 250,000 units of the budget phone. On May 23 began the first flash sale of Redmi 4. Again, the company could sell 250,000 units of the phone.

The above tweet indicates that the company may again do a flash sale in India on July 23 as Jain has asked an open-ended question on what device should go on sale on that date. He has not revealed which smartphone will go on flash sale in July. Speculations have it that Xiaomi may either start the flash sale of Mi 6 flagship or Mi Max 2 on July 23.

Xiaomi had released the Mi 5 in April 2016 in India. Hence, speculations are hinting that the Mi 6 may arrive soon. However, an Indian publication had reported in April that Xiaomi will not be releasing Mi 6 in India. The report claims that the Mi 5 did not receive good reception from the Indian consumers as most people prefer to purchase the Redmi Note or Redmi series smartphones that come with affordable pricing. Instead of Xiaomi Mi 6, the company will be releasing a high-end smartphone later this year.

The original Mi Max was launched at June end last year. Hence, there is a possibility that its successor, the Xiaomi Mi Max 2 may go on sale on July 23. The Xiaomi Mi Max 2 features a 6.44-inch full HD display and it is powered by Snapdragon 625 chipset. Before the launch of the Mi Max 2, the rumor mill had predicted that the phablet would be launching in Snapdragon 626 and Snapdragon 660 variants. However, the company decided to launch the phablet with the same chip that is present inside the older model.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, Redmi Note 4X, Lenovo Moto G5, Moto G5 Plus, ZTE Blade V8 Pro, BlackBerry KEYOne and Smartisan Pro are some of the Snapdragon 625 driven smartphones that have launched this year. The SoC of Mi Max 2 is assisted by 4 GB of RAM. It is packed with a massive battery of 5,300mAh capacity. The 64 GB and 128 GB models of Xiaomi Mi Max 2 are priced at 1,699 and 1,999, respectively.

(source)

Always be the first to know. Follow us: