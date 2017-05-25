Xiaomi Mi Max 2 Launched With A Massive 5300mAh Battery, Processor Disappoints

Xiaomi Mi Max 2 was announced at an official event in China a few minutes back. This is an important smartphone for the company as it’s only the second large screen phablet from the company in recent years and considering the popularity of the original Xiaomi Mi Max, the new generation Mi Max 2 has some pretty large shoes to fill.

Xiaomi Mi Max 2 Design

Design wise, the Mi Max 2 does not incorporate any significant changes than its predecessor. What’s changed at the back are the antenna band design on the top as well as the bottom. They are now tucked towards the top and bottom edges, thereby creating a seamless back design. The fingerprint sensor is still on the back. The design looks a bit curvier than before, but we can confirm this only after we get our hands on the phablet.

Coming to the front of the phone, everything is almost the same as before. However, Xiaomi adds that the black borders around the screen (which we all hate) are now thinner than the first generation model.

The company seems to have reduced the thickness of the black borders quite significantly, now measuring just 0.7mm, which is great!

As for the dual LED flash position, it’s now located on the left side of the camera sensor instead of the right. One more thing, there’s a 3.5mm headphone jack on top, so you don’t have to worry about getting Type-C headphones, at least not for this phone.

Xiaomi Mi Max 2 Specs

Xiaomi Mi Max 2 comes with the Snapdragon 625 chipset inside with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. There’s a 4GB + 128GB model as well. Now, to be honest, it’s disappointing to see SD625 inside the phablet. We were expecting much a better chipset inside, something like the SD660.

The Mi Max 2 comes with the same 12MP IMX386 sensor as the Xiaomi Mi 6. The pixel size has been increased to 1.25um for better quality pictures along with a night mode enhancement feature. Other camera specs include PDAF, dual tone LED flash, and dynamic range adjustment.

Camera Sample 1 Camera Sample 2

Coming to the battery, Xiaomi has made the Mi Max 2 an even better battery monster. The new generation model now comes with a much larger 5300mAh battery inside that promises up to 18 hours of video playback. You can get up to 9 hours of continuous gaming or 21 hour continuous navigation or 57 hour continuous talktime or even 10 day continuous music playback with this huge battery on board. Further, charging it won’t be an issue since the phone supports QC 3.0 and charges up to 68% in an hour.

You get stereo speakers inside, an upgrade from the single speaker on the Mi Max.

Here’s a basic Mi Max 2 Specs summary:

Xiaomi Mi Max 2 Software

Xiaomi has revealed that it has tweaked MIUI to improve user experience on the Xiaomi Mi Mi Max 2. The phone comes with a floating ball which can be used to open your most frequently used apps. Then there are other features such as one hand mode and others features which will help in the day to day use of the 6.44-inch display phablet.

No word on the Android version yet, but expect at least Android 7.1 with MIUI 8.2.

Xiaomi Mi Max 2 Price & Availability

The Xiaomi Mi Mix is priced at 1699 Yuan (~$248) for the 4GB + 64GB version and 1999 yuan (~$291) for the 4GB + 128GB version. It will go on sale on June 1 via online as well as offline stores.

