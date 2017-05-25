The Moto Z2 Play GeekBench Listing Reveals Snapdragon 626 Chipset and 4GB of RAM

The Moto Z2 Play was seen on Geekbench yesterday. The benchmarking site has revealed the smartphone will be powered by the Snapdragon 626 which is a slight upgrade over the Snapdragon 625.

The test results shows the Moto Z2 Play scoring 891 points on the single-core test and 4538 points on the multi-core test. The listing also reveals the Z2 Play will come with 4GB of RAM and run Android 7.1.1 out of the box.

The Moto Z Play was praised for its great battery life but we may not be able to say the same for the Moto Z2 Play. Unlike its predecessor that has a 3510mAh battery, the Z2 Play will come with a smaller 3000mAh battery.

The only reason I believe led to Lenovo/Motorola taking this decision is so that it can sell off the thousands of battery mods it has unsold in its warehouses. Nobody complained about the 7mm thickness of the Moto Z Play, so shaving off so much battery to keep the thickness under 6mm isn’t an excuse.

READ MORE: Moto G5S Leaked Renders Surface to Sport its Full Metallic Chassis

The Moto Z2 Play will launch with a 5.5-inch OLED display, a 12MP rear camera, and a 5MP front facing camera with its own LED flash. There is no launch date yet but there are rumors it may launch early next month.

(Source)

Always be the first to know. Follow us: