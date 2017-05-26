Gionee S10 Launched: A Camera Monster With Its Four Camera Design

Gionee has finally launched the much awaited Gionee S10 flagship smartphone. It is one of the top-end models from the company this year and comes with four cameras in total, making it unique among the other dual camera flagships in the market. So, the S10 comes with dual cameras on the front as well as at the back to ensure the phone is capable of capturing amazing selfies as well as bokeh photos from both the camera setups.

Gionee S10 Design

There’s no denying that the Gionee S10 takes inspiration from the iPhone 7 Plus. The basic design is very similar to the Apple model, including the horizontal arrangement of the dual camera setup at the back.

The phone is made out of metal unibody and the back looks refined thanks to the antenna lines that are hidden along the top and bottom edges. It’s thin at 7.35mm but heavy at 178 grams. There are four color options available for the phone right now — Cherry gold, dark night black, indigo gray blue, primrose green.

Even the front is quite iPhone-like. You have dual cameras on top as well as a soft LED flash. Down below the display, you’ve got a fingerprint sensor.

Gionee S10 Specs

Specs have never really been the highlight of Gionee’s top-end smartphones. The company tends to go with mid-range processors with generous RAM and storage. The same strategy has been applied here, as the Gionee S10 comes with a 2.5GHz Helio P25 octa-core chipset inside with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. Now, note that the P25 isn’t really a flagship chip and we have seen many mid-rangers from local Chinese companies like Elephone (Elephone P28) and Doogee (Doogee Mix) feature this chipset. It’s pretty good for a mid-ranger but how good will it be handling the requirements of a flagship phone like S10 is something we’ll have to wait and see.

The Gionee S10 comes with a 5.5-inch 1080p IPS LCD display. Also, there’s a pretty decent 3450mAh capacity battery inside, which should be good enough for a day with P25 powering the phone.

As for the software, the phone comes with AMIGO 4.0 with Android 7. AI is integrated into the software, but we aren’t sure how exactly it would help users in day to day life.

Gionee S10 Cameras

The camera is definitely the highlight of the Gionee S10. The company has included four cameras in total, two at the back and two up front. The rear setup consists of a 16MP primary sensor + an 8MP secondary sensor. Other features include 6P lens and f/1.8 aperture. The company notes that it has worked on the sensor to improve low-light photography significantly. So, you can expect less noise in the night time pictures.

Up front, the phone comes with a 20MP + 8MP setup. There’s a selfie flash beside the front camera setup as well.

Now, expect to capture some great bokeh images with the cameras on the Gionee S10. The company wants you to take SLR level depth of field pictures with its camera, but we’ll have to play with it first to see how good the cameras are.

Gionee S10 Price & Availability

The Gionee S10 is not a cheap flagship, as you will have to shell out as much as 2599 Yuan for the 6GB +64GB model. That comes to nearly $380. That’s the territory of a number of super flagships including the Xiaomi Mi 6.

Note that there are two more variants of the device announced, the Gionee S10B and the Gionee S10C. To be honest, they are not the best names for variants of a flagship model, but they are supposed to provide additional options to customers at different price points. Their specs and details are given below:

Gionee S10B

5.5-inch 1080p IPS LCD

Helio P10 MT6755

4GB + 64GB

REAR CAM: 13MP + 5MP

FRONT CAM: 16MP

3700mAh

Android 7

2199 Yuan ($320)

Gionee S10C

5.2-inch 720p

Snapdragon 427

4GB + 32GB

REAR CAM: 13MP

FRONT CAM: 16MP

3100mAh

Android 7

1599 Yuan ($233)

