The Helio P25-Powered Elephone P28 Shines in Red

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Elephone has begun registrations for its upcoming smartphone, the P8. The Elephone P8 belongs to the high end series which have the alphabet “P” in their names. Photos of the Red Wine variant of the phone have been provided by Elephone and to be honest the device does look good.

The Elephone P8 has a 5.5-inch 2.5D display, 6GB RAM, and 64GB of storage. It is powered by MediaTek’s Helio P25 SoC and that should give you a hint as to why it was initially called the Elephone P25. The octa-core processor was unveiled by MediaTek in February and the Elephone P8 is set to be the first phone to launch with it.

The unique feature of the chipset is its dual ISP chips and support for dual cameras. However, the Elephone P8 won’t be launching with dual sesnors. Instead it will have a 21MP rear camera made by Sony and a 16MP front facing camera. Both cameras will have a dedicated LED flash and will take advantage of the Dual ISP chips.

READ MORE: Elephone P8 Mini Will Hit The Market Soon, Features a big Front Camera

The Elphone P8 will come with a 3600mAh battery, a front-mounted fingerprint scanner and will be available in Mocha Gold and Black too. Launch is scheduled for May, so it should be official anytime soon.

Always be the first to know. Follow us: