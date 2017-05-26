Huawei Honor 9 Visits TENAA, Design & Specs Confirmed

Huawei‘s Honor 9 is expected to hit the shelves soon and as a result, the device has featured in a couple of leaks recently, including one that purportedly showed its real photo. The real photo. The Honor 9 has now appeared on TENAA where it has been certified.

The TENAA appearance shows us what the specification of the device is likely going to be like and also what the device itself looks like. In this case, the Honor 9 is shown to have two different models, one packing a 4GB RAM and another with 6GB of RAM. In terms of appearance, the Honor 9 comes with a 2.5D curved glass while the back is made with a curvier 3D glass design. It presents with a dimension of 147.3 × 70.9 × 7.45mm, weighing in at 155g.

In other specs, the Honor 9 comes with a 5.15-inch display with a resolution of 1980 x 1080p. The device is powered by an Octa-core 2.4GHz processor which is believed to be a Kirin 960 chip. The device comes with 64GB storage on both the 4GB and 6GB RAM models as no 128GB storage version is listed. On the camera end, the Honor 9 which had been rumored to come with a dual camera setup similar to the Mate 9 and P1, sports a 12MP + 20MP rear camera setup while there is an 8MP sensor at the front.

In addition, the device comes with a 3,100mAh battery and also features dual SIM/ dual Standby support as well as entire network support. The Honor 9 is expected to be launched in June and the price is tipped to be 2,299 Yuan ($335) for the 4GB +64GB version while the 6GB + 64GB version will retail for 2,599 Yuan ($378).

(source)

