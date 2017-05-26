blackview giveaway

Huawei Honor 9 Visits TENAA, Design & Specs Confirmed

HonorNews

by Jed John ago 1

Share1
+11
Share
Pin
Shares 2

Huawei‘s Honor 9 is expected to hit the shelves soon and as a result, the device has featured in a couple of leaks recently, including one that purportedly showed its real photo. The real photo. The Honor 9 has now appeared on TENAA where it has been certified.Honor 9

 

The TENAA appearance shows us what the specification of the device is likely going to be like and also what the device itself looks like. In this case, the Honor 9 is shown to have two different models, one packing a 4GB RAM and another with 6GB of RAM. In terms of appearance, the Honor 9 comes with a 2.5D curved glass while the back is made with a curvier 3D glass design. It presents with a dimension of 147.3 × 70.9 × 7.45mm, weighing in at 155g.

In other specs, the Honor 9 comes with a 5.15-inch display with a resolution of 1980 x 1080p. The device is powered by an Octa-core 2.4GHz processor which is believed to be a Kirin 960 chip. The device comes with 64GB storage on both the 4GB and 6GB RAM models as no 128GB storage version is listed. On the camera end, the Honor 9 which had been rumored to come with a dual camera setup similar to the Mate 9 and P1, sports a 12MP + 20MP rear camera setup while there is an 8MP sensor at the front.

Honor 9

 

Read Also: Did The Honor 9 Real Photo Just Leaked For The First Time?

In addition, the device comes with a 3,100mAh battery and also features dual SIM/ dual Standby support as well as entire network support. The Honor 9 is expected to be launched in June and the price is tipped to be 2,299 Yuan ($335) for the 4GB +64GB version while the 6GB + 64GB version will retail for 2,599 Yuan ($378).

Honor 9Honor 9 TENAA(source)

Always be the first to know. Follow us:
Buy Chuwi Surbook

Related posts

  • Nikolay Andreev

    Xiaomi Mi6 rip-off !!!
    Even the size of the display is the same!

2 Shares
Share1
Tweet
+11
Share
Pin