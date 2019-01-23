Huawei P10 and Honor 9 starts receiving EMUI 9.0.1 update, adds various optimisations

Huawei is rolling out a new EMUI 9.0.1 update to Huawei P10 and Honor 9 in China. There are many new enhancements and optimizations bundled with the new update. The new update has added the support for VoLTE on China Telecom network in both the devices. Many users have started reporting about the update rolling out on Honor 9 and Huawei P10.

As far as the changelog is concerned, it talks about some fixes and newly added features. EMUI 9.0.1 update has added full-screen navigation gestures on Honor 9 to extend your full-screen experience. Even though, Honor has fixed an issue of black screen while displaying special scenes. Moreover, Huawei has added Google’s January 2019 security patch to enhance the security of both the devices.

Additionally, Huawei P10 was launched in February 2017 and is powered by Kirin 960 processor. It is coupled with 4/64GB and 4/128GB storage versions. Huawei P10 comes with a 5.1-inch 1080p resolution display. In the camera department, there’s a dual 20MP+12MP shooter on the rear side along with Leica lenses. Whereas, Honor 9 runs on Kirin 659 processor and is coupled with 4/6GB RAM. It packs 64/128 GB internal storage and carries a 12M+20M rear camera and 13M front camera.

The update is currently rolling out in China. If you haven’t received it, then wait for some few hours, as it may take some time to reach out to each and every device. Before updating, ensure your device is charged above 60%, and connect WiFi network to save additional costs.

How many of you have already received the EMUI 9.0.1 update?