OnePlus 5 Dual Cameras Explained: How It Works & Its Features

The OnePlus 5 dual cameras are perhaps the most talked about feature on the flagship model which has started rolling out in some regions. OnePlus touts that the dual photos camera setup outputs clearer photos than ever before. We’ll take a quick look at the OnePlus 5 camera so we’ll be able to understand what makes the camera special.

OnePlus 5 Dual Camera Specs

OnePlus 5 features a dual camera setup that is composed of a 16MP primary camera and a 20MP Telephoto camera. The setup is quite similar to that of the iPhone 7 Plus and is quite different from the wide-angle sensor used in the LG G6 or the black and white sensor that is found on Huawei’s range of devices with dual cameras. The OnePlus 5 telephoto sensor is capable of providing 2X magnification without loss of image’s integrity and clarity.

In terms of its similarity with that of the iPhone 7 Plus, the OnePlus 5 camera has a dedicated Portrait mode similar to that of the Apple flagship. The Portrait mode uses the 2X zoom feature of the dual camera and then applies a background blur to the image which will, in turn, lead to the principal captured image being highlighted. The telephoto camera of the OP5 has a narrower aperture which allows less light getting in and the sensor uses smaller pixels which are likely more prone to digital noise. In that case, the camera is unlikely to be usable in low light conditions. However, the photo sample shared by OnePlus does not support this.

Apart from the features on the telephoto sensor, the main camera on the OnePlus 5 also sees several upgrades like a wider f/1.7 aperture as against a f/2.0 aperture on the OnePlus 3T. The wider aperture is expected to lead to clearer photos with less noise and less motion blur. The main sensor is a Sony IMX398 sensor and it uses a Fast AF (autofocus) technology which is a kind of phase-detection autofocus. The technology will enable the OP5 to focus 40% faster than the 3T with a lot more accuracy. The rear camera setup is lacking an optical image stabilization (OIS) feature and it is believed to have been dropped as a result of the size of the phone which is just 7.25 mm thin. The OIS is supposed to assist in low-light situations by keeping the frame steady, thus reducing motion blur. It is also commonly used to reduce shakiness in videos. Instead of OIS, the OnePlus camera comes with an electronic image stabilization which is expected to function as effectively as the OIS.

OnePlus 5 Camera Software: What’s New?

Another aspect that is just important in the production of clearer photos these days is the camera software features which includes multi-frame processing for less digital noise. How this works is that the camera compares multiple frames of the same scene to detect inconsistencies and then the software clears them up. The camera also has an improved HDR mode which is expected to take clearer photos of subjects situated behind bright light sources.

The OnePlus 5 camera feature also includes manual controls which would make more sense to professional photographers and allow them to set the camera for optimal performance. Settings like white balance, focus, shutter speed, and ISO can be controlled independently to achieve the look or effect wanted in a given situation. OnePlus is also adding a histogram on the OnePlus 5 camera software as well as a gyroscope-guided level to help you keep those horizons straight.

The OnePlus 5 camera shoots video at up to 4K resolution and despite the lack of OIS, the videos are expected to be stable first as the frame is stabilised by the camera software. OnePlus didn’t release any video sample but we expect the result to be top notch. In addition to the frames, the video sound quality will also improve as the OnePlus 5 now has higher-grade microphones that are capable of capturing even louder sounds. The sound is touted to be of concert quality without crackling distortion.

We’ll surely put the camera to test when we bring you the fullOnePlus 5 review right here on Gizmochina. Until then, here are a couple of sample photos shot on the OnePlus 5.

