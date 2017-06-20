Here’s How & Where To Buy The OnePlus 5 Now with Invite Code

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

OnePlus finally launched the highly anticipated OnePlus 5 flagship device which is the newest Snapdragon 835 kid in the block. Apart from the powerful chipset, the OnePlus 5 comes in as the second model by a Chinese manufacturer to pack an 8GB RAM version. OnePlus 5 also features a refreshing design and a dual camera setup.

There are likely going to be an army of anxious fans who can’t wait to set their hands of the OnePlus flagship. Thankfully, the wait for the device won’t be very long as the flagship model will go on sales almost immediately. The model would be released into the market in Europe and North America on June 27 which is about a week from the launch date. However, there is an ongoing Early Drop Offer where fans can order the device right away.

The Early bird adopters will get the phone “before everyone else” and will have access to unique pre-launch offers such as 50% on accessories. To take advantage of this offer, go to OnePlus.net and open the OnePlus 5 page, you will see an “Early drop” button at the top right. Clicking the button won’t earn you a pre-order but will take you to a page for you to input an Invite code which is “Clearer Photos”. Already, the Midnight Black version with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage going for $539 is out of stock. So, you only get the opportunity to grab the Slate Gray coloured 6GB + 64GB version for $479.

As stated earlier, the Early Drop offer comes with the offer of 50% discount off some accessories which OnePlus calls “Exclusive Welcome Bundle” for the OnePlus 5. The bundle includes the Dash Type-C Cable, the OnePlus 5 Protective Case, the OnePlus 5 3D Tempered Glass Screen Protector and the OnePlus Bullets (V2) earphones. Unfortunately, the stock seems to have run out but there is still a 20% discount offer on the Dash Power Bundle (the OnePlus 5 charger and USB Type-C cable(Dash Power Bundle), and a 10% discount each on the company’s Dash Car Charger, the OnePlus 5 Karbon Bumper case or the OnePlus Travel Backpack.

Another way to also grab the OnePlus 5 before the official sales open is what OnePlus calls “Pop-up” events which would be held in various major cities around the world. The events would hold at physical stores in the cities and fans would get the chance to buy the device right away and walk away with their unit without the need to wait for it to ship to them. The cities, time and locations where the Pop-up events would hold in the U.S. and Europe are as follows;

OnePlus 5 Pop-up events for U.S. and Europe

New York – 7:00 PM ET June 20th (Today!), 2017 | Magnum, 875 Washington Street

London – 5:00 PM GMT June 21st, 2017 | Modern Society, 33 Redchurch Street

Paris – 11:00 AM CET June 21st, 2017 | Collette, 213 Rue Saint Honoré

Berlin – 6:00 PM CET June 21st, 2017 | LNFA, Bikini, Budapester Str. 44

Amsterdam – 6:00 PM CET June 21st, 2017 | Daily Paper, Bilderdijkstraat 131

Helsinki – 5:00 PM EET June 21st, 2017 | Elisa, Aleksanterinkatu 19

Oulu – 5:00 PM EET June 21st, 2017 | Elisa, Isokatu 25

Tampere – 5:00 PM EET June 21st, 2017 | Elisa, Hallituskatu 8

Turku – 5:00 PM EET June 21st, 2017 | Elisa, Eerikinkatu 15

Copenhagen – 4:00 PM CET June 21st, 2017 | “3” store, Vimmelskaftet 35 We must state, though, that such events usually attract a large crowd of would -be buyers all jostling to get the limited units available. (source)

