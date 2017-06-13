Google Pixel XL 2 Muskie Cancelled? Reportedly Replaced by Larger Google Taimen

Since a few months, the rumor mill has been claiming that Google will be releasing three smartphones this year. Two of them is expected to be successor phones for Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2 and the third one is said to be larger phone. However, newer information coming from Android Police suggests that the Google Pixel XL 2 that is codenamed as Muskie has been cancelled.

The publication had reported earlier this year that apart from Walleye (Pixel 2’s successor) and Muskie (Pixel XL 2’s successor), Google is also working on another large-sized phablet that is codenamed as Taimen. The new information revealed by the publication suggests that it will be releasing only two Google Pixel phones this year as Muskie has been replaced by Taimen.

As of this writing, there is no confirmation on how big the Google Taimen will be. Previous reports say that since Taimen is the largest salmonid in the world, it is speculated it may come with large screen of around 6 inches like the Nexus 6 from 2014.

Read More: Google Pixel 2 Render Appears with Higher Screen-to-Body Ratio, Dual Rear Cameras

Interestingly, in the previous week, the alleged Google Pixel XL 2 had appeared on GFXBench benchmarking platform. Since the codename of the phone was not revealed in the listing, the Pixel XL 2 may be the Taimen device and not Muskie. In the previous month, Google Taimen was spotted on Geekbench with Snapdragon 835, 4 GB of RAM and Android O.

The Pixel XL 2 GFXBench listing revealed that it features a 2,560 x 1,312 pixels resolution support screen of 5.6 inches. If the navigation bar is included then the Pixel XL 2 could be supporting a QHD resolution of 2,560 x 1,440 pixels. Hence, the Google Pixel XL 2 may arrive with a screen size of 5.7 inches. The original Pixel XL came with a 5.5-inch screen. Rumors have it that the Pixel 2 duo would be coming with super-slim bezels.

What could be the reason behind axing the Muskie phone? The regular Galaxy S8 sports a large 5.8-inch screen and its Galaxy S8+ sibling has an even bigger screen of 6.2 inches. Hence, instead of launching a 5.5-inch handset with “XL” naming, Google may have decided to launch with a larger screen. Even though the Pixel XL 2 has been spotted with Snapdragon 835, rumors are rife that it may be powered with the upcoming Snapdragon 836 chip.

(source)

Always be the first to know. Follow us: