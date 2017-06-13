Meizu Pro 7 Gets 3C Certification, Reveals 24W Fast Charging and Rumored Possible July Release

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

The Meizu Pro 7 has been in the news quite frequently lately due to its unique design. While still unconfirmed, the phone is expected to feature a secondary e-ink display at the back that displays notifications.

The Meizu Pro 7 was seen on China’s 3C certification website listed as the Meizu M792C and M792Q smartphones. Unlike TENAA, the 3C site doesn’t reveal much. The only info is that the phone will have 24W fast charging.

The Meizu Pro 7, according to previous leaks is expected to have a 5.2-inch AMOLED display that may be FHD or QHD. It will be powered by Mediatek’s 10nm chip, the Helio X30. We will keep our fingers crossed on this last bit as no phone has launched with the chip up till this moment.

The Meizu Pro 7 may come with 4GB or 6GB of RAM with different storage configurations. It will feature Meizu’s new Flyme 6 UI based on either Android 6 or Android Nougat. Meizu’s signature mBack button that doubles as a fingerprint scanner will also be present.

