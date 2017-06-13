Snapdragon 845 Likely to Deliver 1.2 Gbps Download Speeds with Snapdragon X20 LTE Modem

Qualcomm is reportedly working on Snapdragon 845, the successor chip for Snapdragon 835. The SD 845 will be powering the flagship phones that will launch in the next year. It has been found that the Snapdragon 845 will be featuring Snapdragon X20 LTE modem that will be able to deliver download speeds of up to 1.2 Gbps.

A LinkedIn profile of a Qualcomm Senior Staff Engineer has revealed that the company is working on Snapdragon 845 SoC and it will be equipped with Snapdragon X20 LTE modem. Here is the snapshot of the LinkedIn profile revealed by famous leakster, Roland Quandt:

If you were wondering what SoC that new Qualcomm X20 modem will end up in with its 1.2 GBit/s downlink. Yep, Snapdragon 845. (from LinkedIn) pic.twitter.com/lMd5lcovJf — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) June 11, 2017

The Snapdragon X20 LTE modem was first announced in February this year. It features a Category 18 LTE modem that is capable of producing downlink speeds of up to 1.2 Gbps. Apart from gigabit downlink speeds, the Snapdragon X20 can deliver maximum upload speeds of 150 Mbps through its 2 x 20 MHz carrier aggregation. Like the powerful Snapdragon 835 and the upcoming Snapdragon 845, the Snapdragon X20 is also built with 10nm FinFET manufacturing process. However, some rumors have claimed that it is a 7nm chip.

According to Qualcomm, the Snapdragon X20 has been built to support 5G networks that will soon become a reality in the near future. The company has already provided smartphone OEMs with the samples of X20 modem at the beginning of this year.

Reports suggest that Qualcomm has been actively developing the Snapdragon 845 SoC. This year, Samsung managed to get the initial stocks of Snapdragon 835 for Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+. This made other smartphone OEMs to wait for the launch of the Galaxy S8 duo in order to launch Snapdragon 835 powered smartphones.

Since the initial stock of Snapdragon 835 went to Galaxy S8 duo, LG had to settle with Snapdragon 821 SoC for LG G6 which was released before the Galaxy S8 and S8+. However, a recent report has revealed that LG has already managed to strike a deal with Qualcomm to ensure that the LG G7 is powered by Snapdragon 845.

The Snapdragon 845 chipset is expected to debut in January 2018. At present, Qualcomm is also rumored to be working on Snapdragon 836, an improved edition of Snapdragon 835. The upcoming Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is rumored to launch as the first Snapdragon 836 powered smartphone.

