Google Taimen Gets Benchmarked on Geekbench with Android O, Snapdragon 835, and 4 GB RAM

A Google device with label “Google Taimen” has been spotted on Geekbench benchmarking site. It could be the third Google Pixel 2 device of the year apart from the other rumored models such as Walleye (codename for Google Pixel 2) and Muskie (codename for Google Pixel 2).

1.9 GHz octa-core SoC from It seems that someone having a prototype unit of Google Taimen has tested it on Geekbench. Even though the benchmark does not reveal the name of the chipset, but the Qualcomm driving the Google Taimen is speculated as the Snapdragon 835. The SoC of Taimen is accompanied by 4 GB of RAM and it is running on Android O which is the next version of Android OS after Android 7.0 Nougat.

The Google Taimen has recorded an impressive single-core score of 1804 and multi-core score of 6248 on Geekbench. The first news about the existence of Google Taimen had surfaced around two months ago. Google is known for codenaming its devices with names of fishes. Taimen is the largest salmonid in the world which hints that the Google Taimen would be a larger device than the Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2 phones. The older report had claimed that the Google Taimen is a “separate” device hinting that it may be a non-Pixel device or it may be a tablet or a true successor of Nexus 6 that came with a huge display of 5.96 inches.

In the previous month, Walleye, Muskie and Taimen codenames were found on Android Open Source Project which confirmed the existence of the third Google device. And now it has appeared on Geekbench to further confirm the rumors on the existence of Taimen device.

The upcoming Google Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2 smartphones are speculated to launch in October this year. There is a possibility that Google Pixel 2 phones may get announced a bit early. The upcoming Pixel 2 smartphones are rumored to come with waterproof chassis. These phones are also rumored to come with improved cameras that would include large-sized megapixels for shooting high quality images in low-light conditions. Rumors also claim that the Pixel 2 phones will not be featuring the standard 3.5mm headphone jack.

