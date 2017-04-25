Google Pixel (2017) Rumors: 3 Smartphones with Snapdragon 835 Launching This Year

Last year, Google introduced the Pixel and Pixel XL that were branded as “made by Google” smartphones. Rumors that surfaced earlier this year revealed that Google may release as many as three handsets this year.

The new information that has surfaced on Android Open Source Project has revealed that Google’s upcoming smartphones are codenamed as Walleye, Muskie and Taimen. Walleye is said to arrive as a successor for Pixel XL and Muskie could be launching as sequel for Pixel. However, Taimen seems to be a mysterious device. Speculations have it that it could be a new tablet with Google branding.

In the last month, it was reported that Taimen could a device that is different from Walleye and Muskie which probably means that Taimen may arrive as a non-Google Pixel phone. Google has been following a pattern of codenaming its smartphones with the names of fishes. Taimen is world’s largest salmonid which indicates that it may arrive with a larger screen compared to Pixel 2 series phones.

The other important information that has surfaced through AOSP is that Snapdragon 835 chipset. Rumors that surfaced at the start of this year stated that Google may release a cheaper edition of Google Pixel phone dubbed as Pixel 2B for the developing markets. However, Rick Osterloh who is the Senior Vice President for Hardware for Google has confirmed that Pixel phones will remain premium which means there won’t be any budget friendly edition of Pixel phones.

Osterloh has also shed some information on the Google Pixel 2 release date. He has said that the company will follow an annual launch cycle for it which probably means that Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL would be launching in October this year.

Early rumors have revealed that Google Pixel 2 phones would be sporting waterproof chassis and they would be also featuring improved cameras featuring large-sized megapixels for advanced low-light photography. Also, the upcoming Pixel 2 smartphones are unlikely to feature 3.5mm audio jack.

(source|via)

