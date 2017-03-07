Google Pixel 2, Pixel XL 2 Rumors: Will Google Ditch 3.5mm Headphone Jack?

An internal Google document has revealed that Google’s upcoming Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2 smartphones will not feature the standard 3.5 mm headphone jack. When Google had launched Pixel and Pixel XL smartphones last year, it advertised that 3.5 mm audio jack is one of the key features of Pixel phones over iPhone 7 and iPhones 7 Plus smartphones that came without it.

9to5 Google stated that it has not shared the internal document as it will put the source at risk. It also stated that the news come from a single source and there is no secondary proof to support this information.

In January, the publication had reported that according to a tipster, Google is testing different chipsets like Snapdragon 83X and Intel chips on Pixel 2. However, the tipster did not reveal any information on the axing of 3.5 mm audio jack on Pixel 2. Hence, it is likely that Google is yet to decide whether to remove the feature or keep it. Hence, Gizmo China readers are taking this report with a pinch of salt as it is an unconfirmed rumor.

The same leakster also revealed that upcoming Pixel phones may come with a waterproof chassis. He also added that Google is working on providing a better camera on the next-generation Pixel phones. The camera will not have large-sized megapixels, but it will rather come with additional features like advanced low-light photography.

Currently, Google is receiving feedback from the users through the Pixel User Community to know what people like or dislike about the Pixel and Pixel XL and what improvements they would like to see. So Pixel phone fans who do not wish to see the standard headphone jack on next-generation Pixel phones can post their feedback.

The Senior VP for Hardware with Google, Rick Osterloh, had confirmed in the previous week that new Pixel smartphones would be releasing later this year. It is likely that the alleged Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2 would be launched in October this year.

He added that Pixel phones would remain premium and ended the rumors of a budget-friendly Pixel phone. After this, the same tipster surfaced again to state that Google’s Pixel team is also working on a low-priced smartphone with modest specs, but it won’t be carrying Pixel brand name. It may be a new Android One phone from Google.

