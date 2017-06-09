Google Pixel XL 2 Specs Features 5.6” Screen, 2.35 GHz Snapdragon 835, 4 GB RAM, Reveals GFXBench Listing

Google seems to have started testing the upcoming Google Pixel 2 smartphones. On GFXBench, the alleged Google Pixel XL 2 has appeared along with its specifications. It will be coming out to replace the original Google Pixel XL that released last year in October 2016.

According to the listing of Google Pixel XL 2 on GFXBench, it is fueled by Snapdragon 835 chipset that clocks at 2.35 GHz along with Adreno 540 graphics. Like its predecessor, the Pixel XL 2 features 4 GB of RAM and a native storage of 128 GB. It is unlikely to feature a microSD card.

The original Pixel XL has a Quad HD resolution supporting 5.5-inch screen. However, the Pixel XL 2 has a bigger 5.6-inch display that supports a unique resolution of 2,560 x 1,312 pixels. The recently launched Essential PH-1 smartphone also supports the same resolution on its 5.71-inch screen. The Google Pixel XL 2 may also support a 18.9 or 18.5:9 5aspect ratio and also it is very likely that it may come with an elongated bezel-less screen.

The Google Pixel XL 2 GFXBench listing shows that it has a 12-megapixel rear camera. It features an 8-megapixel front-facing snapper. Both the cameras are capable of shooting 4K resolution videos. Since the GFXBench benchmarking platform does not information dual camera sensors, it cannot be confirmed whether the Pixel XL 2 features a dual rear camera module or not. The listing states that the phablet is running on Android 7.1.1 Nougat, but it is most likely to ship with Android O preinstalled.

Popular leakster, Roland Quandt who was first to reveal the GFXBench listing claims that the Pixel XL 2 may support Gigabit Wi-Fi dual-band and Bluetooth 5.0. It also carries support for NFC connectivity.

Previous leaks have revealed that the Google Pixel XL 2 would be coming with water and dust resistant chassis and an improved rear-facing camera that will shoot better photos in dim light condition. Speculations have it that it won’t be featuring a 3.5mm audio jack. The Google Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2 are pegged to launch in October this year.

