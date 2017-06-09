OPPO R11 & R11 Plus Officially Launched With Snapdragon 660 & 20MP Dual Cameras

OPPO R11 has been in the news for the past few weeks, both officially and unofficially. Now, the company has finally taken the wraps off the R11 as well as its larger sibling, the OPPO R11 Plus. This makes them the first Snapdragon 660 smartphone duo in the market, which is an important title given that this chip is going to drive a lot of Chinese flagships in the coming months.

OPPO R11 & R11 Plus Design

Design wise, the OPPO R11 doesn’t disappoint. OPPO phones have always followed a similar design as the iPhone series and the latest R11 and R11 Plus models clearly continue the trend. They look very similar to the iPhone 7 Plus, even in terms of their dual camera placement. I’m not a big fan of companies copying the design from Apple, but it has worked wonders for OPPO in the past 12 months and there was probably no good reason for the brand to change this strategy.

If you can ignore the striking similarity to the Apple iPhone 7P, the metal built of the phone looks quite good, the antenna band design is unintrusive and the color options are definitely an added plus. There’s the regular, gold, rose gold and black color options. The bezels on the side look slim and there’s a fingerprint sensor embedded into the physical home button, just below the display, much like its predecessor, the OPPO R9S.

OPPO R11 & R11 Plus Specs

Unlike most Android manufacturers, OPPO’s strategy about hardware has been less aggressive. Instead of equipping its flagship models with top of the line processor and memory, the company has always focused on using upper mid-range specs. That’s not a bad thing as the Snapdragon 660 that powers the OPPO R11 and the R11 Plus is quite a capable chipset, placed just below the top-end Snapdragon 835.

The OPPO R11 and R11 Plus differ in terms of RAM and display sizes. The R11 comes with a 5.5-inch 1080p display, 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. On the other hand, the OPPO R11 Plus features a larger 6-inch display with 1080p resolution, 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The batteries are also different, with the R11 coming with a decent 3000mAh capacity battery and the R11 Plus getting a large 4000mAh one. Both naturally get VOOC fast charging support.

In case you are wondering, there’s MicroSD card support for both the models, but it’s a hybrid one that either takes 2 x nano SIMs or 1 x nano and 1 x MicroSD card.

OPPO R11 & R11 Plus Cameras

OPPO R11 and R11 Plus have the same camera setup. The rear setup consists of a combination of a 16MP f/1.7 aperture Sony IMX398 sensor and one 20MP f/2.6 Sony IMX350 sensor (we have seen this in the Axon 7S before) with telephoto lens. You can take portrait, bokeh photos and even 4K videos (either in wide-angle or telephoto) from the rear setup. It also comes with 2x optical zoom.

As for the front camera, OPPO has used a 20MP f/2.0 aperture sensor to take care of your selfie requirements.

Taking care of the software department is the new Color OS 3.1 based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat.

OPPO R11 & R11 Plus Price & Availability

Initially, OPPO had announced that it would unveil the OPPO R11 and R11 Plus on June 10. Clearly, the company couldn’t contain revealing the specs and other details till the earlier mentioned date. But it did leave something for tomorrow i.e. pricing. The company will officially reveal the prices for the variants of OPPO R11 and R11 Plus tomorrow at 9:00 AM.

