GFXBench Reveals OnePlus 5 Will Have 16MP Cameras, 5.5″ FHD Display &128GB ROM

The OnePlus 5 details keep rolling in non-stop. Earlier today it appeared on GeekBench, confirming the RAM. Now, it has surfaced on GFXBench, where more details have been revealed.

The rear cameras are the most anticipated feature of the OnePlus 5. OnePlus has joined the dual camera train and the GFXBench listing gives us half of the details. We know the benchmarking site only detects one of the dual cameras, so the other sensor is still unknown.

The listing reveals the OnePlus 5 will come with a 16MP primary rear camera just like the OnePlus 3T. It will have support for 4K recording, HDR and face detection. The front camera doesn’t change too as its still a 16MP sensor.

The Geekbench listing also reveals the display size and resolution. Even though OnePlus already hinted that the phone has a smaller form-factor compared to the OnePlus 3T, it is still a 5.5-inch display…….and with a 1080p resolution. Sorry guys, no 2K display this year.

The OP5 will come with 128GB of storage, 8GB RAM and NFC. The Snapdragon 835 processor is clocked at 2.4GHz and there is an Adreno 540 GPU on board.

Right now, the only details we don’t know are that of the second rear camera and the battery capacity. These will no doubt show up on the TENAA listing.

