Google Pixel 2 Render Appears with Higher Screen-to-Body Ratio, Dual Rear Cameras

A leaked render of the Google Pixel 2 has appeared to reveal its design and new features. The size of the image is small, but it reveals what to expect from the Pixel 2 that is pegged to launch in October this year.

The design of the Pixel 2 shown in the leaked render appears very similar to the Google Pixel and Pixel XL smartphones from 2016. The back panel has a two-tone design which is also available on the original Pixel phones. The top portion is in black whereas the other part has a matte finish.

There are two interesting things about the Google Pixel 2 render. The first one is that the rear panel has a dual rear camera featuring sitting at the top left corner with a prominent LED flash. Compared to the original Pixel phone, the Pixel 2 render suggests that it will be coming with a higher screen-to-body ratio.

It cannot be confirmed whether the Pixel 2 render is legitimate as it appears to be created by a fan after considering currently popular features like higher screen-to-body ratio display and dual rear cameras. The Pixel 2 render appears similar to the original phone, but Google has never sold a phone that feature the same design as the predecessor model. Since Google Pixel is technically the first “made by Google” and its industrial has been provided by Google, there is a possibility that the Pixel 2 may retain the same design.

As far as the specifications of the Google Pixel 2 is concerned, it is rumored to be powered by Snapdragon 836 chipset, an upgraded version of Snapdragon 835. The dual rear camera setup is rumored to include a 16-megapixel sensor and an 8-megapixel sensor. And of course, it is expected to come loaded with Android O. The back panel also seems to feature a fingerprint scanner.

There is a possibility that Google may introduce dual rear cameras on Pixel 2 because by the time it arrives, there will be couple of popular flagships with dual rear cameras such as the next generation iPhone, Galaxy Note 8, LG V30 and OnePlus 5. Google is expected to follow an annual launch cycle by releasing the Pixel 2 in October as the original Pixel and Pixel XL were launched in October 2016. The Pixel 2 is also expected to arrive with an expensive price tag compared to original model.

