Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Coming with Rear-Facing Fingerprint Scanner, Claims Report

There are not many negative points about the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ flagship phones. However, several users and critics have expressed their displeasure on the unfriendly placement of the rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The biometric recognition security feature is placed on the right side of the camera lens. Rumors have been claiming that the upcoming Galaxy Note 8 may come with front-mounted fingerprint reader. However, a newer report from South Korea reveals that the Galaxy Note 8 will be featuring rear-facing fingerprint sensor.

A Chinese leakster, @Ice Universe, had revealed that Samsung and Apple are both facing difficulties in placing the fingerprint scanner under the screen. It appears that the portion of the screen where the fingerprint scanner is embedded appears brighter than the rest of the display. With June almost coming to an end and the Galaxy Note 8 phablet slated for an August/September launch, Samsung seems to have taken a decision of placing the fingerprint reader on its backside.

People have complained that the fingerprint reader on the Galaxy Note 8 is not reachable. Users have also said that accessing the fingerprint sensor results in smudges on the camera lens. A new report suggests that the Galaxy Note 8 would be coming with an easily accessible rear-mounted fingerprint reader. Instead of keeping it on the right side of the camera lens (as seen on Galaxy S8 duo), Samsung may place it towards the center of the device. It means it won’t be placed next to the camera system.

Recent rumors have revealed that the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 phablet would becoming with a vertically aligned dual camera system. The dual camera lens is said to be one of the USPs of the Note 8. Samsung may want its users to accidently cause smudges on the dual cameras. Hence, it appears that the fingerprint reader will be placed below the dual camera system which also indicates it will be positioned towards the center.

The publication also claims that the Samsung will be unveiling the Note 8 on Aug. 26 in New York. The phablet was previously speculated to launch at IFA 2017 event that will be held at the beginning of September. Speculations hint that it would be the first smartphone to be fueled by Snapdragon 836, an improved version of Snapdragon 835 that powers the Galaxy S8 duo. It is expected to come with a 6.3-inch Infinity Display.

