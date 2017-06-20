More Spec Details As Sharp FS8016 Appears on AnTuTu: 2K Display, 4GB RAM & More

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

A few days ago we saw the Sharp FS8016 on Geekbench. The snapdragon 660 powered phone is yet-to-be-released from the Japanese company. Now, it has made its way to AnTuTu and given us a little more info in terms of its specifications.

The Sharp FS8016 runs Android 7.1.1 and is listed as having a 2040 x 1080 (2K display). Its rear camera is a 12MP sensor and there is an 8MP shooter for the front facing camera. RAM is 4GB and there is 64GB of built-in storage.

These specs point at a top tier mid-range phone, so expect the Sharp FS8016 to be a bit expensive. AnTuTu says its benchmark score is about 110,000 which is similar to that of the OPPO R11, another Snapdragon 660-powered phone.

There are still some key specification details missing like the display size and battery capacity. Sharp may also add some extra features such as its new AI assistant, Emopa, and also throw in an IP rating.

Since it has surfaced on AnTuTu we should look forward to a TENAA or GFXBench listing and then a launch date.

