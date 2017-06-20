Xiaomi Releases New Power Banks, Bluetooth Speaker and WiFi Repeater in India

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Xiaomi fans in India may not be getting the Mi 6 but Xiaomi says it will launch a different flagship there later this year. Ahead of that, it has released a couple of other products that should be of interest to its fans.

Mi Power Bank 2 (20,000mAh and 10000mAh)

The Mi Power Power Bank 2 was released this year in China. It is available in two capacities and brings a number of new features.

The 20000mAh version is wrapped in a polycarbonate body and contains battery technology from ATL and Lishen. It has 2 USB output ports and support for Quick Charge 3.0. You can also charge the power bank using an 18W fast charger.

Another new feature Xiaomi has added is support for charging low power devices like the Mi Band and the Mi Bluetooth Headset. All you have to do is double press the power button when you plug a low-power device. You can also use the Mi Power Bank 2 to charge some USB-C laptops. Price is Rs. 2,199 (~$34).

The 10,000mAh version comes with an aluminium finish that is 14.1mm thin. It is portable and will easily fit into your pocket. It has support for 2-way fast charging like its bigger brother. Price is Rs. 1199 (~$19).

Mi Bluetooth Speaker Mini

The Mi Bluetooth Speaker Mini was released last year in China as the Mi Canon Bluetooth Speaker. The speaker comes in a round sand blasted aluminium casing with perfectly cut holes at the top to pump out sounds.

There is a micro USB port at the bottom as well as the power button. It also has a hole that lets you attach a strap. Battery life is 4 hours and bluetooth range is 5m. The speaker is priced at Rs. 1,299 (~$20) but is not yet in stock.

Mi Wi-Fi Repeater 2

The Mi Wi-Fi Repeater 2 is a portable device that helps to boost the range of your Wi-Fi signal. It has dual PCB antennas and has up to 300Mbps transmission speeds. It is powered via USB and can be plugged to a power bank or a USB adapter.

Set up is easy and can be completed in three steps. Download the Mi Home App, add the repeater to the app, and follow the instructions. The Mi Wi-Fi Repeater 2 can connect up to 16 devices at once. Price is Rs. 999 (~$16).

All except the speaker will be available for purchase on Mi.com starting today. The speaker will be available for purchase tomorrow (June 21). You will also be able to buy the power banks on Flipkart and Amazon starting July 7.

