OnePlus 5 Live Images, Press Renders Appears Ahead of its Official Launch

OnePlus 5’s official launch is couple of hours away and the rumor mill is still working hard to reveal its images. Kumamoto Technology, a Chinese leakster, has revealed couple of hands-on images of the OnePlus 5. Other leaksters has also revealed fresh press renders of the phone.

The OnePlus 5 official renders by OnePlus that have been revealed through teasers have only revealed only a portion of the flagship phone. The above image is the first render that shows the entire front and rear side of the OnePlus 5. The front panel shows a presence of a fingerprint reader below the display. The upper and lower bezels of the phone are thick. Recent information has revealed that OnePlus 5 would be coming with a 5.5-inch FHD that will support DCP-P3 color gamut like the iPkhone 7 Plus.

The back panel shows the antenna bands running along the top and bottom edges of the phone. The dual rear camera system along with a microphone and an LED flash can be seen sitting on the top-left corner of the OnePlus 5. It has been officially confirmed that OnePlus 5 will be coming with a 16-megapixel sensor with f/1.7 aperture lens from Sony and a secondary 20-megapixel f/2.6 telephoto lens. The rear side also features a OnePlus logo.

The design of the rear panel of the OnePlus 5 is very similar to iPhone 7 Plus. The design and placement of the antenna bands, dual camera module, mic and LED flash does not appear different from iPhone 7 Plus. When fans started complaining about the design of the OnePlus 5, the co-founder of OnePlus, Carl Pei expressed that even though people are complaining about the OP5’s design, they will be content with it once it appears in real. Anyway, here are some more renders of the OnePlus 5:

The above images show that the bottom edge of the OnePlus 5 is packed with a 3.5mm audio port, a USB-C slot and a speaker grille. The top edge of OP5 is completely barren, but the Switch key and volume controllers are present on the left side and the Power key can be seen sitting on the right edge.

One of the above images that shows the handset sitting right next to its box shows that there is a notification LED present on the left corner of the upper bezel at the front. Some photos show the different kinds of back cover for OnePlus 5.

