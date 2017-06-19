OnePlus 5 to Deliver Awesome Screen Quality through DCI-P3 Color Space Support

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

OnePlus 5 will be officially unveiled on June 20. The company has been teasing on its specs and features before its official announcement. Even the rumor mill has disclosed a lot of information on OnePlus 5 specifications and features. Fresh information reveals that the upcoming flagship killer is arriving with a stellar display compared to its predecessors.

The OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T smartphones feature 5.5-inch screens that support full HD resolution of 1,920 x 1,080 pixels. OnePlus fans who have been asking for improvements in the display department would be glad to know that OnePlus 5 will also impress with an enhanced display. Here is the official Weibo post by OnePlus CEO Liz Zuohou:

In the previous week, Technoblog, a Portugal website site had leaked the entire specifications and pricing of OnePlus 5. Leaked information has revealed that OnePlus 5 would be sporting a 5.5-inch full HD display and according to the publication, the screen will sport DCI-P3 colors.

The support for DCP-P3 colors on OnePlus 5 ‘s screen indicates that it will be delivering digital cinema like view experience with support for vibrant greens and reds. Compared to traditional digital video, the digital cinema offers a wide range of high quality of color spectrum which exceeds sRGB (standard RGB) color space created by HP and Microsoft. The iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus smartphones already support DCI-P3 color space and Apple calls its “Wide Color.”

OnePlus 5’s official image shows that it resembles a lot with the iPhone 7 Plus because of which it is facing criticism on social sites. The support for DCP-P3 color gamut seems to be another common feature between the iPhone 7 Plus and OnePlus 5.

As far as other specs are concerned, OnePlus is expected to arrive in two models. One featuring 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage and the other model with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. Speculations have it that OnePlus 5 would be using UFS 2.1 storage on OnePlus 5.

Newer leaks have revealed that OnePlus 5 would be powered by a 3,300mAh battery and it will carry support for Dash Charge Technology. The new report suggests that OnePlus 5 would be coming with 100mAh smaller battery than OnePlus 3T.

Its dual camera system is expected to include a 20-megapixel sensor and a 16-megapixel sensor. Its front-facing camera is rumored as 16-megapixel. It is rumored to launch with a starting price of around 2,799 ($411) to 2,999 Yuan ($440).

