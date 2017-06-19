OnePlus 5 Fully Revealed in Official TV Ad Before June 20 Launch

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

OnePlus has confirmed that OnePlus 5 would be debuting on June 20. In 2016, Amazon India ran a full-page ad of OnePlus 3 before its official launch. Amazon India has done a similar thing with OnePlus 5. The upcoming flagship killer OnePlus has been fully revealed in an official TV advertisement by Amazon India. The ad was shown during ICC Champions Trophy final cricket match between India and Pakistan.

OnePlus is known for building hype before unveiling its flagship phones. The India vs. Pakistan finals was the third most watched game in cricket history and running a teaser of an upcoming phone during the match is OnePlus’s way of showcasing it to a billion people in India. The teaser ad lasts only for about 5 seconds, but does show the entire smartphone in real. Here is the ad that seems to be recorded using a mobile device while the commercial ran on TV:

The teaser ad stars the popular Bollywood superstar, Amitabh Bachchan. The actor can be seen option a box that probably belongs to OnePlus 5. After opening the box, “Superb” is the word coming out of the actor’s mouth by looking at what’s present inside the box.

None of the official teaser images released by the company show the full design of the phone. However, the smartphone is completely revealed in the commercial. The horizontally arranged dual rear cameras are easily noticeable and as previously reported, it seems to resemble the Apple iPhone 7 Plus. The ad also carries the text “Dual Camera. Clearer Photos.” It shows the Home button probably featuring a fingerprint scanner is seen sitting below the screen.

As it can be seen, the OnePlus 5 will be exclusively available through Amazon India in the country. The smartphone will be available in India starting from June 22. Around a week ago, the source code of a landing page of OnePlus 5 revealed that the smartphone would be available in 8 GB RAM variant in India.

OnePlus 5 is speculated to come with a 5.5-inch FHD screen that will carry support for DCP-P3 color space. It will be driven by Snapdragon 835 chipset. Leaked information has revealed that the phone will be coming in two variants namely, 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage and 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage. Its dual camera system is rumored to feature a 20-megapixel sensor and a 16-megapixel sensor. Its selfie shooter is speculated as 16-megapixel. A 3,300mAh battery with Dash Charge support is expected to power the flagship phone.

