Xiaomi Mi Mix Clone Spotted In China At An Extremely Low Price

Xiaomi’s Mi Mix is a difficult phone to get hold of, but that hasn’t stopped manufacturers from reverse engineering the Xiaomi Mi Mix and releasing a smaller recreation of the highly-demanded smartphone.

The Mi Mix look-a-like, named ‘Ukooo UMIX’, has been sighted on online retailer Taobao, priced at an eye-catching ¥688 (~$100).

From the pictures shown, the Ukooo UMIX appears to clearly resemble the Mi Mix.

The manufacturer has made a very good effort at reproducing the Xiaomi Mi Mix, especially with the screen. According to the source, the side bezels are three times closer to the edge of the smartphone in comparison to the Mi Mix. However, this claim has not been verified.

Mid-Low Specifications

In terms of specifications, the smartphone displays a 5.5-inch 1080p screen, powered by a MediaTek MT6737 quad-core processor (+ 8 core graphic processor)1, paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. The rear dual-camera setup consists of a 13MP and 8MP camera whilst the selfie shooter will be an 8MP camera.

From the source, the phone will support two nano-SIM cards as well as 4G TD-LTE and FDD-LTE, but no bands have been clarified.

The design of the phone mimics Mi Mix’s ceramic uni-body and 3D glass covering the display.

As mentioned before, the price of the Ukooo UMIX is currently ¥688 (~$100).

Our thoughts: This phone seems very promising in design and if the source is accurate, this phone could provide a high-quality feel.

The source’s details on the internal components are inaccurate. However, what we can make from the provided CPU model the device is aimed at the low end of the market. The RAM count is also sketchy as the MT6737T only officially supports up to 3GB RAM. We expect the internal storage to be running on eMMc speeds.

What are your thoughts of the Ukooo UMIX?

(source)

1 The source has provided inaccurate details on the CPU (correcting “10” to 8 GPU cores).

