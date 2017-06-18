Leak Confirms OnePlus 5 Will Have A 3300mAh Battery & Return of Dash Charge

The OnePlus 5 will officially launch on Tuesday, 20th of June. Virtually all the details about the phone have been leaked or revealed by OnePlus itself, save for the battery capacity. A weibo post by Kumamoto technology shows a snapshot of a page revealing the OnePlus 5′ battery and charging technology.

The heading of the page is the slogan that OnePlus used for its Dash Charge Technology. So just like the OnePlus 3 and 3T, a 30-minutes charge will suffice for a day on the OnePlus 5.

The first paragraph reveals the battery capacity to be 3,300mAh. This is 100mAh smaller than that of the OnePlus 3T and shouldn’t come as a surprise since we already know that the OnePlus 5 has a smaller body than the OP3T. Notwithstanding, battery life should be similar on both devices.

The rest of the text just explains how Dash Charge works. Unlike other fast charging technologies that causes the phone to warm up, Dash Charge keeps the phone cool.

The OnePlus 5 will have a 5.5-inch FHD AMOLED display, 8GB of RAM, and a Snapdragon 835 processor. It will feature dual rear cameras and a 16MP front facing sensor. Price is still unknown but is expected to be higher than that of the OP3T.

With respect to the design, quite a number of folks have complained about the similarity to the iPhone 7 Plus and the OPPO R11. However, Co-founder Pete Lau is confident that such talks will stop when the device launches.

