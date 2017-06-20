OnePlus 5 Official-Looking Prices For 6GB & 8GB RAM Versions Leaked

The OnePlus 5 flagship is expected to be launched in U.S. on June 20 (today), thereafter, the flagship model is expected to be unveiled in China on June 21. The device is also expected to become available in India on June 22. Ahead of its June 22 launch in India, what is likely the price tags of all the versions have leaked online. The document appeared on China’s Weibo showing the prices of both the 6GB RAM version and 8GB RAM version.

Accordingly, the OnePlus 5 version with 6GB RAM + 64GB storage will retail for Rs 32,999, while the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage version will sell for Rs 37,999 ($589). We are not entirely sure if the prices will remain that way because the US pricing is slightly lower, starting at $499 for the base variant and moving up to $599 for the top-end model.

Read Also: OnePlus 5 Specs Rumor Roundup: All You Need To Know About The Flagship Killer Launching Tomorrow

The poster document also hints at the OnePlus 5 being an Amazon exclusive in India. This is not doubtful as other models have of late partnered with Amazon in India. From the poster, we can also gather that the OnePlus flagship will go on sale at 4.30 PM on the same day it will be launched. It is almost confirmed that the OnePlus 5 will feature a 5.5-inch 1080p display, Snapdragon 835 processor, with 6GB / 8GB RAM versions. The device is also expected to pack a dual rear camera setup which has been the subject of several teasers lately.

(source)

Always be the first to know. Follow us: