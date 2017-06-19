Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Release Date and Venue Leaked

There have been rumors floating around about the possible release date of the Galaxy Note 8 lately. Some say it may be released during IFA Berlin which is scheduled for September. We have also heard that it may be announced earlier than that.

New details regarding the launch date and venue have been leaked by leakster @Ice Universe. According to him, Samsung’s next stylus-toting phablet will be announced in the third week of August. That puts the date anytime between 14th – 20th. He also adds that the launch event will hold in New York.

The date is earlier than that of last year’s Galaxy Note 7 which is believed to have been rushed in order to compete with Apple’s iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus.

The Galaxy Note 8 is expected to have a similar design to this year’s Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+. Its display will be slightly larger than that of the Galaxy S8+, standing tall at 6.3-inches. Ice Universe also provided an image of the front panel of the device.

Other specification details of the Note 8 include dual rear cameras (12MP + 13MP) with 3X optical zoom, an 8MP front facing camera, and an Exynos 8895/Snapdragon 836 processor.

READ MORE: Samsung Launching An Exynos 7872-Powered Galaxy C-Series Phone Soon

Regarding the new Qualcomm chip, if it is going to debut in the Galaxy Note 8, we should expect it to launch next month. It will be a slight upgrade in performance over the Snapdragon 835 just as the 821 is over the 820. The clockspeed for the CPU is said to have been increased to 2.5GHz and 700MHz for the GPU.

(Source)

Always be the first to know. Follow us: