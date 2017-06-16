Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Emperor Edition May Feature 8 GB RAM; Galaxy Note 9 May Have 12 GB RAM

Since the official launch of Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is couple of months away, the rumor mill is spilling newer information on the phablet. Fresh information that is said to be revealed by an industry insider reveals that Samsung may release an 8 GB RAM variant of Galaxy Note 8 this year. The same source even claims that the Galaxy Note 9 phablet that will be arriving in 2018 will have an astonishing 12 GB of RAM.

According to the source, the 8 GB RAM model of the phablet will be introduced to the world as Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Emperor Edition. This could be variant that will be aimed towards the Chinese markets. There is huge competition between smartphone OEMs to release smartphones with high-end specs in China. For instance, the recently launched ZTE Nubia Z17 is the first Snapdragon 835 chipset smartphone with 8 GB RAM. It is the second 8 GB RAM phone after the ASUS ZenFone AR that is powered by Snapdragon 821 SoC.

Hence, in order to stay competitive with other brands that may release an 8 GB RAM phone in the near future, there is a possibility that Samsung may push its limits and launch an 8 GB RAM edition of Galaxy Note 8. As far as international model is expected to feature 6 GB of RAM.

The Samsung Galaxy S8+ featuring 6 GB RAM and a native storage of 128 GB was introduced as Emperor Edition in markets like China and Japan. For the international markets, the South Korean tech giant had released the Galaxy S8+ with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of inbuilt storage.

Since the source is speculating that the Galaxy Note 9 coming in 2018 will be featuring 12 GB of RAM. There is a possibility that the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ that are speculated to launch at the start of the next year may feature 10 GB of RAM. These models could be dubbed as Emperor Editions. However, these things sound too good to be true.

Samsung has been struggling in China which is the largest smartphone market in the world. The market is dominated by domestic smartphone brands that are selling even flagship smartphones with affordable pricing. It has recently appointed Kwon Kye-hyun to pioneer and revive the phone business in China. Hence, there is a possibility that Samsung may launch Galaxy Note 8 Emperor Edition in China to attract flagship buyers.

More and more leaked information on Galaxy Note 8 are expected to surface in the coming weeks as Samsung is expected to introduce it at the end of August this year \just ahead of the IFA 2017 event that will be held at the beginning of September. It could be the first smartphone running on the upcoming Snapdragon 836 chipset.

