Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Could Debut at IFA 2017

There are strong indications that Samsung may launch the Galaxy Note 8 at IFA Berlin 2017. Sammobile reports that the tech giant has some chances of launching the successor to the defunct Note 7, as against recent reports that stated otherwise. The flagship Galaxy Note model is expected to debut this year with a better design and more thorough safety checks that would make a hurried launch unlikely. This is obviously to avoid a repeat of the unfortunate issues that bogged the Galaxy Note 7 and led to its total recall.

Even though Samsung is yet to share any detail of the Galaxy Note 8, Sammobile quoted internal sources as saying the tech giant is planning to release the Galaxy Note 8 at the tech conference held annually in Berlin. To buttress their claim, the internal sources gave the point that Samsung had always unveiled a device during IFA and that the Gear S4 which could possibly be the alternative gadget that might be unveiled is unlikely to be ready before the conference. This they attributed to the fact that the development of a Tizen 3.0 wearable has only just started.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is rumoured to feature an edge-to-edge Infinity display that would be 6.3 inches in size. The device is also expected to pack an Exynos 8895 chip and a yet-to-be-announced Snapdragon 836 chip on other models. The device is also expected with 6GB / 8GB RAM and AKG stereo speakers. The Note 8 is also expected to pack a powerful dual camera setup with 3X Optical zoom, a Bixby button and other features.

(source)

