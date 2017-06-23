Kodak Launches Two New Tablets That Are Actually Made By Archos

Remember the Kodak Ektra smartphone released late last year? It appears it is the first of other android devices Kodak has in its pipeline. The brand famous for its photography-related products has released two new tablets made in partnership with Archos.

The Kodak Tablet 7 and the Kodak Tablet 10 are made by French company Archos, whom recently announced a number of new phones. The tablets will also be sold and distributed by Archos.

Kodak Tablet 7

The Kodak Tablet 7 like the name says has a 7-inch 1024 x 600 display. It is powered by a MediaTek MT8321 quad-core processor paired with 1GB of RAM and 16GB of storage. There is a separate microSD card slot for up to 64GB of extra storage and two mini SIM slots that support 3G networks.

The Tablet 7 has an 8MP primary camera and a 2MP front facing camera for video calls. There is Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box and a 2500mAh battery that should last up to 3.5hrs. The tablet has an audio jack and a micro USB port.

Kodak Tablet 10

The Tablet 10 is different with its bigger 10-inch 1280 x 800 display, 32GB of built-in memory, 6000mAh battery and design. Every other thing is the same as that of the Tablet 7.

Kodak bundles both tablets with Cyberlink apps that lets you edit photos and videos on the go.

The tablets will be available in June and come in black and the famous Kodak yellow. The Tablet 7 is priced at €79.99 (~$89) and the Tablet 10 will sell for €119.99 (~$134). There is no mention of availability outside Europe.

