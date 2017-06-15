Archos Announces Four New Phones Including A Nubia M2 Lookalike

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Archos is a French-based electronics company whose portfolio includes tablets, smartphones and media devices. The name Archos is a rearrangement of its founder’s surname, Henri Crohas. The manufacturer announced four new smartphones a few days ago, two of which are re-branded Nubia phones.

Archos Diamond Alpha

The Archos Diamond Alpha is a perfect replica of the Nubia M2 and Archos does nothing to hide it. Down to the wallpaper used in their promotional image, you know this is the Nubia M2 with a new name.

The phone has a 5.2-inch FHD screen, 4GB of RAM and a Snapdragon 652 processor. There is 64GB of storage on board and dual 13MP cameras on the back. The cameras are in the same RGB + Monochrome configuration as the Nubia M2. There is a 16MP sensor up front for selfies with support for 4K recording.

The Archos Diamond Alpha has a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and keeps the signature red holo circle beneath the display. It will sell for €299 when it becomes available in July.

Archos Diamond Gamma

The Diamond Gamma is the second re-branded Nubia phone. It has a 5.5-inch HD display, 3GB of RAM and a Snapdragon 435 SoC . It has 32GB of built-in storage with the option for expansion.

The rear camera is a 13MP sensor and a 5MP selfie camera. The Diamond Gamma has a 3000mAh battery and runs Android 7. It is priced at €199.

Archos Sense 55s

The Sense 55s has a 5.5-inch FHD display that is nearly bezel-less at the top. Archos says it has a 78% screen-to-body-ratio. That’s small seeing that it is almost bezel-less on three sides. But take a look at the bottom bezel and you should understand.

It is surprising why Archos had to make it so big seeing as it only houses the front facing camera. The fingerprint scanner sits at the back just below the dual 8MP sensors and the buttons are on-screen. So why make it so big?

The Sense 55s is modest with the rest of the specs. It has 2GB of RAM, 16GB of storage with an expansion slot that takes up to 128GB cards. The processor is not mentioned. There is a 3000mAh battery under the hood and Android Nougat pre-installed. It is priced at €249

Archos Sense 50x

On first look, you should already know the Sense 50X is a rugged smartphone. It has a 5-inch FHD display protected by Gorilla Glass 3. Under the hood is a Mediatek MT6737T SoC clocked at 1.5GHz paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of built-in storage. There is support for storage expansion and you get a 3500mAh battery.

The Sense 50X is IP68 certified, so it will survive immersion in water up to 1.5m for 30 minutes. It is also scratch, dust and shockproof. Another feature it has is being able to work under extreme temperatures. Archos says it will have no issues running between -20°C to +55°C.

The Sense 50x will be available in July for €169.

(Source)

Always be the first to know. Follow us: