MIUI 9 Officially Confirmed To Be In Development: Will Be More Powerful & Fluid

A few days back Xiaomi’s MIUI official Weibo page released a teaser poster that talked about the MIUI in development and which is thought to refer to the upcoming MIUI 9. That news was captured in the video news summary of an online media outfit and MIUI official in sharing the news broadcast has officially indicated that the MIUI 9 is in development.

The confirmation was further boosted in the comment section where the MIUI official shared some details about the design of the new interface in response to a question about its design. The MIUI official hinted that the boss, that is Lei Jun says the MIUI 9 will be more stable, more smooth and more powerful

In addition, a purported screenshot of the MIUI 9 was leaked recently showing the background. It shows the WeChat app can be switched between the chat interface and the wallet just the same way you can switch apps. That could be a new feature which will allow a new interface to be opened in a new tab within the same app. The leaked screenshot could also mean MIUI 9 is already in an advanced stage and may soon enter closed beta.

MIUI 9 will be based on Android 7.0 Nougat from the start and another sign it could be coming soon is the observation that apart from the Mi 6 and 15 other models, MIUI 8 developer ROM closed beta and the stable version on all other Xiaomi models have been suspended for a while now. Obviously, we’ll be getting more details on this soon.

(source)

