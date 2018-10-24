OnePlus 6T Pop-Up Events to be held across 27 cities globally on November 2

OnePlus has already confirmed that it has scheduled a launch event for the OnePlus 6T on 29th October, preponing the launch date from 30th October to avoid clash with Apple as the US-based company has also scheduled a launch event on the same date.

Now, the company has announced that it’ll be holding pop-up events globally, including India. The said pop-up events will be held across nine cities in India, including Bangalore, Mumbai, Pune, Kolkata, Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad and Jaipur.

Across the globe pop-ups will be held in New York, Helsinki, Copenhagen, Stockholm and other Nordic countries, and around 11 European countries, including Paris, London, Madrid, Barcelona, and Amsterdam, among others. At pop-up events, users to come together and experience the new flagship device and engage with other users and the OnePlus team and purchase the new smartphone to walk away with exclusive goodies.

The event will start at 11:00 AM and end at 10:00 PM. The company says that the early-bird attendees at the pop-up event will receive several exclusive OnePlus goodies including OnePlus 6T phone covers and bumpers, OnePlus Sketchbook, OnePlus ‘Never Settle’ T-shirts and OnePlus tote bags.

While the phone will be announced on 29th October, the phone is expected to go on sale from 2nd November. But it will be available for pre-booking in India through Amazon India, which is also offering a pair of Type-C Bullets earphones and an additional Rs. 500 cashback as Amazon Pay Balance on pre-booking the phone.

In India, OnePlus has also announced that it has partnered with Reliance Digital to see accessories and smartphone, starting with the upcoming OnePlus 6T. Further, the company also revealed that the OnePlus 6 and pre-booking for the OnePlus 6T saw over 400 crores worth of bookings in just 36 hours during Amazon’s Great Indian Festival.

The OnePlus 6T has been teased by the company and it has already confirmed few features, including in-display fingerprint sensor and waterdrop notch. The company has also said that the phone lacks 3.5mm headphone jack and that the device will feature a bigger battery. OnePlus CEO Pete Lau had recently shared the first official camera sample of the phone.

