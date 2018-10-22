OnePlus 6T camera sample projects its stunning prowess under low-light conditions

Ahead of the October 29 official launch of the OnePlus 6T, the company’s CEO has shared a camera sample shot using the flagship model’s camera. The specification of the camera is not known but the camera sample shows the device will come with a powerful camera specs lineup.

The OnePlus 6T camera sample highlights the capabilities of the camera under low light condition. A recent report had tipped the OP6T to come with a night mode tailored specifically for low light conditions. From the watermarks on the camera, we can understand the device will feature a dual camera setup. The secondary shooter is likely a wide angle camera.

The device will obviously be powered by the Snapdragon 845 chipset and may likely run Android 9.0-based OxygenOS 9.0 which comes with AI optimizations for better photography. The device is also expected to come with a rich memory line up. The base variant is said to house 6GB of RAM and 128 GB of native storage. There is also an 8GB RAM+128GB storage variant as well as an 8GB+256GB version.

