OPPO K1 launches as the OPPO R15X with more storage and a new color variant

The OPPO R15X is official and to be honest, there isn’t much to be excited about. Save for the new Ice gradient color which looks pretty good and the larger storage, this is the OPPO K1 that launched a few weeks ago with a new name.

The OPPO R15X didn’t get a proper launch but its already listed on the official website. It will go on sale on the 1st of November for ¥2499 (~$360).

That amount will get you a phone with a 6.4-inch FHD+ display with a waterdrop notch and a 91% screen-to-body ratio. The display is AMOLED, covered in Gorilla Glass 5 and has a fingerprint scanner underneath. There is also a 25MP AI camera with lots of features, placed inside the notch.

The OPPO R15X is powered by the Snapdragon 660 processor which is paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

The back of the phone is covered in 3D glass with dual cameras at the top left corner. OPPO doesn’t state the specs of the cameras but since we know this is the K1, the cameras are a 16MP f/1.7 sensor and a 2MP f/2.4 depth sensor. There are a bunch of features such as scene recognition, portrait mode, and time-lapse photography.

The OPPO R15X runs ColorOS 5.2 based on Android Oreo out of the box. It has a game mode, supports secure payment, and a smart assistant that learns your usage habits.

The phone comes in two color variants – Nebula and Ice. and will ship with a free OPPO M11 Bluetooth speaker, a pair of wired earphones, and a TPU case.

